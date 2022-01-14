Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2022

Aston Villa and Manchester United will face each other for the second time in a week at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday. Steven Gerrard's side had enough chances to win the game but they failed to take them. An early Scott McTominay header proved to be enough for the Red Devils at the end of the day.

Villa have been proactive in the transfer window and have signed Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne this month. Both players are expected to bring oodles of quality to the side. They are currently 14th in the Premier League table but Gerrard could still turn things around and aim for a top-half finish.

After all, they are only three points adrift of the 10th place occupied by Leicester City. Aston Villa will be hoping to replicate their heroics against Manchester United from the reverse fixture at Old Trafford as they welcome the Red Devils to Villa Park.

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Aston Villa. They lost their latest league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Ralf Rangnick's men produced an insipid performance in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup in their latest outing.

They rode their luck and produced just about enough to see their one goal lead home against Steven Gerrard's men. Several Manchester United players have underperformed in recent times and there is a severe lack of cohesion in their game.

They will need to wise up or Aston Villa could easily do a league double over them on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa haven't won at home in the league against Manchester United in the last 22 years. It is the longest such winless run in English football history.

Aston Villa last did the league double over Manchester United in the 1954-55 season.

Manchester United have never lost a game in the Premier League against Aston Villa where they've opened the scoring. They've won 32 and drawn one.

Manchester United are presently on 299 away wins in the Premier League and could become the first team to reach 300 with a win here.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

Aston Villa are very capable of taking the game to Manchester United as they've shown in the last two meetings between the two sides. But Aston Villa's home record is not all that encouraging and there are too many players on United's side who can win the game by themselves.

Rangnick will be hoping for a better team performance here. The fans are starting to lose their patience and it's difficult to imagine Manchester United not responding at this point. We're expecting them to get all three points here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith