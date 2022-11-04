Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Devils edged Real Sociedad to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Aston Villa and have won 102 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 41 victories.

Aston Villa have managed four points in their last two matches against Manchester United -as many as they had managed in the 17 games preceding this run.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with their previous defeat coming on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign.

Aston Villa defeated Brentford by a 4-0 margin in their previous Premier League home game and have not secured consecutive league victories at Villa Park since January 2021.

Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League matches against teams starting the game in the top six of the league table.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five matches in the Premier League and have alternated between a victory and a draw during this period.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been impressive under Erik ten Hag and have shown tremendous improvement since the start of the season. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have stepped up in recent weeks and will need to be at their best yet again this weekend.

Aston Villa have struggled this season and have given Unai Emery a mountain to climb. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

