Aston Villa vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2022

Aston Villa will be looking to snap a five-game winless streak as they host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aston Villa got off to a great start to life under new manager Steven Gerrard. But the 'honeymoon' period ended far too early and the chinks in their armor seem to be giving away to gaping holes as they languish at 15th in the Premier League table. They have lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

Villa played out a largely unexciting goalless stalemate against Leicester City last weekend. Gerrard's side have struggled massively since a run of three successive wins over Brighton, Southampton and Leeds United in March. In five matches since, they've scored just two goals while shipping in nine.

They will be hoping to finish the season on a high and a game against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City couldn't have come at a better time.

Norwich City's poor form on the road will give the Villans confidence. The Canaries have picked up just one point in their last five away league games. Dean Smith's men were played out of the park by Newcastle United in their latest outing, losing 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC "I'm frustrated again, but supporters don't want to hear me being frustrated they want to see us winning games."



Dean Smith reflects on the team's performance at home to Newcastle United



Escaping the relegation zone now looks almost impossible and their fixture list doesn't seem too favorable either. After Villa, Norwich City will take on West Ham, Leicester City, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur in their last four Premier League games of the season.

As such, Villa seem the most likely of teams to concede points but even then Norwich City will need to play out of their skins to eke out a positive result.

Aston Villa vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games against Aston Villa. The only exception is their 2-0 win at Carrow Road in December 2015.

Aston Villa have not lost to Norwich City in their last eight Premier League home matches.

Aston Villa have emerged victorious in all of their last four Premier League meetings with the Canaries. They last won five in a row against Birmingham City between October 2005 and April 2010.

Aston Villa have conceded a loss in four of their last seven games against Premier League sides that were at the bottom of the table.

Aston Villa are without a win in their last five Premier League matches. They have lost four and drawn one in the process.

Aston Villa vs Norwich City Prediction

Aston Villa are in poor form but Norwich City have a terrible record on the road this season. In 16 away games so far this term, the Canaries have picked up just nine points. They have won one of their last 10 Premier League games. Aston Villa are likely to get the better of them on Saturday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet - Yes

