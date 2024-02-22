Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts edged Aston Villa to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 61 out of the 139 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 31 victories.

Aston Villa have lost only one of their last 14 league games at home against Nottingham Forest and are unbeaten in their last seven such games since 1994.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 scoreline last year and will be looking to complete their first league double over Aston Villa since the 1984-85 campaign.

After a run of 17 unbeaten matches at home in the Premier League, Aston Villa have lost each of their last two such games at Villa Park in the competition.

Aston Villa have failed to find the back of the net in only three of their last 25 matches in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery. Ollie Watkins scored two goals against Fulham last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this match.

Nottingham Forest have shown flashes of their ability this season but will need to be at their best this week. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes