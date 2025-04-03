Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 62 out of the 133 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 40 victories.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Nottingham Forest in league competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 1994.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture at home by a 2-1 margin last year and are looking to complete a Premier League double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1984-85 campaign.

Since May 2024, Nottingham Forest have won 10 of their 17 matches away from home in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 74 such games preceding this run.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Aston Villa have been impressive during Unai Emery's tenure at the club but have flattered to deceive this season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have exceeded expectations so far and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

