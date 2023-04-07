Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday (April 8) in the Premier League.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form at the moment, making a late push for the European places. Aston Villa beat struggling Leicester City 2-1 in their last game. The high-flying Ollie Watkins scoring the opener before Bertrand Traore netted a brilliant winner three minutes from time. Aston Villa (44 points from 29 games) are seventh in the srandings.

Forest, meanwhile, have struggled in the league recently, finding themselves just outside the drop zone with less than ten games to go. They lost 2-1 to Leeds United last time out and were a tad fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. The visitors have picked up 27 points from 29 games this season and sit 17th in the league table.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 130th meeting between Villa and Forest, who trail 60-38.

There have been 31 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in ten games in the fixture since 1998.

Seven of the Villans' 13 league wins this season have come at home.

The Reds have conceded 52 league goals this season. Only Bournemouth (57) have conceded more.

Forest have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the top flight.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Villa are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six games. They have won their last two home games.

Forest, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and are without a win in eight. They have lost their last five away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)

