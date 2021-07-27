Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at their training ground in Bodymoor Heath in a a pre-season friendly fixture on Wednesday.

Aston Villa go into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Stoke City. Dean Smith will hope his side can bounce back with a victory against Nottingham Forest as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

This will be Nottingham Forest's penultimate friendly before the commencement of their 2021-22 campaign. Chris Hughton's side are heading into Wednesday's game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra, but will have to step up their performance if they are to win the game against Villa.

Both teams will be trying to win the game after disappointing results last time out.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Nottingham forest only winning one.

Aston Villa came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met in the Championship back in 2019. Goals from Joun McGinn and Kourtney Hause were enough to secure all three points after Jack Colback's opener for Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa Form Guide: yet to play

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: yet to play

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Trezeguet is still recovering from injury

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have no new injury worries following their 2-0 defeat against Stoke City last time out.

Egyptian winger Trezeguet is still recovering from injury and will be unavailable for Wednesday's game.

Injured: Trezeguet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Tyler Blackett is still unavailable due to injury. Apart from that, Chris Hughton will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: Tyler Blackett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jed Steer; Ashley Young, Kourtney Hause, Ezri Konsa, Natty Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Ramsey; Anwar El Ghazi, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia; Keinan Davis

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Loic Mbe Soh, Carl Jenkinson; Jack Colback, Ryan Yates; Alex Mighten, Joao Carvalho, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Grabban

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Aston Villa should not have many problems against a poor Nottingham Forest side.

We predict Aston Villa will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

