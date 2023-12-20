Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sheffield United lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Aston Villa side in an important clash at the Villa Park on Friday.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged Brentford to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 64 out of the 138 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 41 victories.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 14 league games at home against Sheffield United, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in January 1966.

Sheffield United have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have conceded only one goal in these games.

Aston Villa have won each of their last five matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 result at the hands of Fulham last season.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Prediction

Aston Villa have stormed into the top four of the Premier League table this season and will now have to address the daunting task of maintaining their impressive run. The likes of Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins have stepped up so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Sheffield United have had a dismal outing in the top flight so far and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes