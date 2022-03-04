Aston Villa vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Southampton take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Saints eased past West Ham United by a convincing 3-1 margin in the FA Cup in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side has shown distinct signs of improvement under Steven Gerrard and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton and Aston Villa are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 29 games apiece out of a total of 81 matches played between the two teams.

Aston Villa are winless in their last six Premier League home games against Southampton and have suffered three consecutive defeats against the Saints at Villa Park.

Southampton have an excellent recent record against Aston Villa and have won six of their last eight Premier League games against the hosts.

Aston Villa have won consecutive Premier League games on only two occasions this season and could extend the streak to three victories this weekend.

Southampton are in good form and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games with four goals in their last two games.

Southampton have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches in the Premier League, with only Manchester City on a better goalscoring run at the moment.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Prediction

Aston Villa have stepped up admirably under Steven Gerrard but will need to be consistent in the coming months. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have had an impact so far and will look to step up this weekend.

Southampton have been particularly impressive this season and could mount a challenge for a European spot this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton

Aston Villa vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Southampton FC @SouthamptonFC Fewest losses in domestic competitions since December 1st among



1 - Man City, Liverpool

2 -



We cookin'. Fewest losses in domestic competitions since December 1st among #PL teams:1 - Man City, Liverpool2 - #SaintsFC We cookin'. 📊 Fewest losses in domestic competitions since December 1st among #PL teams: 1 - Man City, Liverpool2 - #SaintsFC We cookin'. 🔥 https://t.co/7xy1Zf3QFT

Tip 3 - Armando Broja to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Southampton to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi