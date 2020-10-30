Aston Villa vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After getting off to a dream start to the new Premier League campaign, Aston Villa were given a reality check by Leeds United who beat them 3-0 last weekend thanks to a Patrick Bamford hattrick. They will host Southampton who pulled the plug on Everton's early season party by handing them their first defeat of the season.

Though Southampton started the season with back-to-back defeats, they have not lost since and have picked up three wins from their subsequent four games and even staged an incredible comeback to draw with Chelsea as well.

Both teams are in search of some consistency and will be desperate to secure all three points when they lock horns at Villa Park on Sunday. Dean Smith's Aston Villa and Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton are both teams with different styles of play.

Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley have been on the forefront of most things good about Villa this season so far while Danny Ings has been leading the charge for the Saints, chipping in with goals and assists.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Aston Villa and Southampton have met 78 times till now. Aston Villa have registered 28 wins while Southamton have won 27 of their meetings. 23 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in February and Southampton won 2-0 at home.

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Southampton form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Aston Villa vs Southampton Team News

Dean Smith's side will continue to be without long-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton. Wesley is getting closer to a return though.

Injuries: Tom Heaton and Wesley

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Southampton will be without Sam McQueen who is out owing to a Cruciate Ligament rupture. Moussa Djenepo has returned to training after picking up a hamstring problem but is likely to sit this one out. Mohammed Salisu might feature after returning from injury.

William Smallbone is also out through a thigh injury.

Injuries: Sam McQueen, Moussa Djenepo

Doubtful: Mohammed Salisu

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Danny Ings

Aston Villa vs Southampton Prediction

There will be goals in this game and it will be quite an exciting watch. Southampton are undefeated in their previous six meetings with Aston Villa and will feel confident going into this one after beating current league leaders Everton. The Saints look set to extend their unbeaten streak.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-3 Southampton