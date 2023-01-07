Aston Villa vs Stevenage Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Aston Villa will welcome Stevenage to Villa Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the same ground in the Premier League in midweek. Daniel Podence put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Danny Ings came off the bench to level matters 12 minutes from time.

Stevenage, meanwhile, were 1-0 victors over Gillingham at home in League Two. Carl Piergianni's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two taems.

The Hertfordshire outfit will now turn their attention to the FA Cup. They booked their spot at this stage of the competitions with a routine 3-0 win at the King's Lynn in the second round in November. Luke Norris scored a second-half brace to help his team secure progress.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams..

Villa are on a four-game winless run at home across competitions.

Stevenage are on a nine-game unbeaten run in league action, winning five.

Four of Villa's last five home games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with three games producing at least three goals.

Six of Stevenage's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Stevenage have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions, winning four.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage Prediction

Aston Villa have struggled at home in recent months, with Unai Emery's men currently on a four-game winless run.

The West Midlands side are favourites to progress at Stevenage's expense, but the League Two side are full of confidence owing to their positive run of form.

Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ @StevenageFC



We have sold just shy of 3,000 tickets for Sunday's



Can't wait to see you there. 🖤 There we have it!We have sold just shy of 3,000 tickets for Sunday's @EmiratesFACup Third Round tie at Villa Park.Can't wait to see you there. There we have it! 🚨We have sold just shy of 3,000 tickets for Sunday's @EmiratesFACup Third Round tie at Villa Park. 👊Can't wait to see you there. ❤️🖤 https://t.co/UsMieNPCH7

The FA Cup, though, is famed for its propensity for upsets. Stevenage are capable of springing a shock, but Villa should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Stevenage

Aston Villa vs Stevenage Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to score in both halves

