Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur take on an impressive Aston Villa side in a crucial encounter at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit eased past Crystal Palace by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Ajax in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 77 out of the 173 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 60 victories.

Aston Villa have won each of their last three matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1996.

After an unbeaten run of 11 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur lost this exact fixture by a narrow 2-1 margin last season.

Aston Villa have scored a total of 59 goals in the Premier League so far this season - their highest such tally in a single campaign in the top flight since the 2007-08 season.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last six matches away from home in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown marked improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day and have been in excellent form under Unai Emery. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes