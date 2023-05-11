Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Aston Villa side at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Aston Villa are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit edged Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 77 out of the 131 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 58 victories.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin and could complete a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since their 1995-96 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur have won each of their last seven Premier League games away from home against Aston Villa and have scored at least two goals in each of these matches.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 11 matches at home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with each of their last four victories coming away from home.

Aston Villa have won each of their last five matches at Villa Park in the Premier League without conceding a single goal - their best record in this regard since 1993.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to secure their place in Europe. Harry Kane can be lethal on his day and will need to be at his best this weekend.

Aston Villa have thrived under Unai Emery but have experienced a few stutters over the past week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

