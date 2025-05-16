Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts edged Bournemouth to a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 79 out of the 176 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 61 victories.

Aston Villa have won three of their last five matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but have suffered defeat in their last two such games.

Tottenham Hotspur have won a total of 11 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - they have a better such record only against Manchester City in the competition.

Aston Villa have conceded four goals in each of their last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 20 matches at home in all competitions.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Aston Villa have punched above their weight this season but will need to work hard to keep their place in the top six. The hosts have a poor recent record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur have been shockingly poor this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More