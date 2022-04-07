Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Aston Villa are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.
Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A goal from Spanish full-back Jonny and an own goal from veteran full-back Ashley Young sealed the deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Striker Ollie Watkins scored the consolation goal for Aston Villa.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Eddie Howe's Newcastle United 5-1 in the league. Goals from Welsh left-back Ben Davies, Irish right-back Matt Doherty, South Korean attacker Son Heung-min, Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal and Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn secured the win for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur. Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar scored the consolation goal for Newcastle United.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games.
- Aston Villa have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.
- South Korean forward Son Heung-min has scored 14 league goals this season.
- Striker Harry Kane has scored 12 league goals and provided six assists.
- For Aston Villa, midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been a bright spot. The 20-year old has scored six goals this season.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
Aston Villa have not shied from spending big money in recent transfer windows. They are 11th in the league table, and have lost their last three league games. Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been excellent since joining the club on loan from Barcelona in January. The 29-year old has scored four goals and provided three assists so far.
Strikers Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins have not been at their very best this season. The England internationals have combined to score 13 league goals.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, stand a good chance of playing Champions League football next season. With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have picked up form and look good, it is the arrival of January transfers Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus that has proved to be pivotal.
Swedish winger Kulusevski has scored two goals and provided five assists, while Bentancur has shored up the midfield. Antonio Conte has done a fine job since taking over, despite his various comments and extreme emotions.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur
Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals
Tip 3: Harry Kane to score: Yes