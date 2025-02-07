Aston Villa vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9 2025

Aston Villa face off with Tottenham in an FA Cup fourth round clash at Villa Park this Sunday.

Both of these Premier League giants have not been in great form recently, so safe passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup would be a massive boost for either side.

So will it be Villa or Spurs who come out on top this weekend?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed. Of their last six games, Aston Villa have won three and Tottenham have won three. At Villa Park, though, Tottenham's record is excellent. They have won on five of their last six visits there dating back to 2016.

It's safe to say that the route to the fourth round for these teams was not similar at all. Aston Villa picked up a big win over fellow Premier League side West Ham in one of their more convincing recent performances. Tottenham, meanwhile, required extra time to scrape past non-league minnows Tamworth in an embarrassing showing.

Equally embarrassing for Tottenham was their capitulation in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou's side came into the game having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg, but collapsed and lost 4-0 at Anfield, ending their hopes of winning the trophy.

While Aston Villa's recent form has not been that strong, at home, their record this season is excellent. In 18 games across all competitions, they have only suffered two defeats, and are unbeaten at Villa Park since October 30.

Both of these teams should be able to call upon some new signings for this game. Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have already made their Tottenham debuts but could be involved here, while Aston Villa could hand debuts to Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio. Defender Axel Disasi, however, is cup-tied after appearing for Chelsea in the third round.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Prediction

While it is worth noting that Tottenham dismantled Aston Villa in their last meeting, winning 4-1, it's unlikely that we'll see a repeat of that result this weekend.

Firstly, Spurs still have a number of their key players out, including Cristian Romero, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke. Secondly, Aston Villa are a far stronger side at home, where they are riding a long unbeaten run.

Finally, Unai Emery's side will be fully rested after their loss to Wolves on Saturday, while Tottenham will only have two days to prepare after their loss to Liverpool on Thursday.

With all of this considered, the smart money is on a Villa win here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Aston Villa have seen more than 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games against Tottenham).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Tottenham have only kept six domestic clean sheets this season, but have only failed to score on four occasions too).

