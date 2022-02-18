Aston Villa vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa take on a struggling Watford side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Watford Preview

Aston Villa are in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The hosts have made excellent signings under Steven Gerrard in the transfer window and will want to bounce back from their shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Watford, on the other hand, are currently in 19th place in the league table at the moment and face a dire relegation battle in the coming months. The Hornets slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have a slight edge over Aston Villa and have won nine out of 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's eight victories.

Aston Villa have lost only one of their last nine home matches against Watford, with their previous defeat coming nearly seven years ago.

Watford have an excellent overall recent record against Aston Villa and have won four of their last five matches against the home side.

Aston Villa are one of only three teams to have found the back of the net in all 11 of their Premier League home games so far this season.

Aston Villa have a poor defensive record at Villa Park this season and have conceded 18 goals in their last eight home games in the Premier League.

Watford have failed to score in their last four matches in the Premier League - their longest run without a Premier League goal in over 34 years.

Aston Villa vs Watford Prediction

Aston Villa have shown a considerable amount of improvement under Steven Gerrard but have been plagued by inconsistency so far. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks.

Watford have endured a miserable season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Watford

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jacob Ramsey to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet: YES

