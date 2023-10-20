Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break and has a point to prove in this match.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 45 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 38 victories.

Aston Villa have lost their last three matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 such games preceding this run.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 defeat in May 2015.

Aston Villa have won each of their last 10 matches at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1983.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction

Aston Villa have been in excellent form under Unai Emery this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The likes of Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

West Ham United have also shown marked improvement under David Moyes and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 West Ham United

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes