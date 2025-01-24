Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a slight edge over Aston Villa and have won 45 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 41 victories.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three matches against West Ham United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

West Ham United were on a winless run of five matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League before they won this exact fixture by a comprehensive 4-1 margin last season.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin and will look to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for the first time in 13 years.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction

Aston Villa have flattered to deceive this season but will back themselves ahead of an important game. The hosts were wasteful against AS Monaco in their European fixture and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

West Ham United have been in poor form this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

