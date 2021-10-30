Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 31st October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Aston Villa take on David Moyes' in-form West Ham United outfit at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Preview

Aston Villa are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations in recent weeks. The hosts slumped to a poor 3-1 defeat against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side last weekend and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Hammers stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this week and will be confident of another positive result on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a slight edge over Aston Villa and have won 42 out of 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 38 victories.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last six matches against Aston Villa and have been impressive in this fixture.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the Premier League and are in excellent form at the moment.

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has played nine games against West Ham United without scoring a goal in the Premier League.

Jacob Ramsey became Aston Villa's youngest goalscorer in the Premier League since Jack Grealish's strike in 2015.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has registered six goals in three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction

Aston Villa have largely failed to hit their stride in the Premier League this season and have plenty of work to do to secure European qualification. The home side has plenty of talent in its ranks but will have to depend on a reliable tactic this weekend.

West Ham United have excelled in the Premier League so far and could potentially secure a top-four finish. The Hammers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: YES

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Aston Villa to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi