Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th October 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of intriguing matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Dean Smith's Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Aston Villa have been inconsistent in the Premier League so far and are currently in tenth place in the league table. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous Premier League game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, have failed to make the most of their talent and are in 12th place in the Premier League standings. Wolves have managed consecutive victories in the Premier League this month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a decent record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 56 out of 130 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 41 victories. Aston Villa have won only one of their last seven home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have a point to prove this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three out of their last four Premier League games and have managed to end a fairly poor streak in the English top flight.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept a clean sheet in all three of his appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez has been involved in all of Wolverhampton Wanderers' last three goals and has registered one goal and two assists.

Both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 80% of their goals in the second half this season.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Aston Villa are yet to hit their peak in the Premier League this season and will need their star names to step up this season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have improved this month and will need to be clinical to win this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3- Raul Jimenez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4- Bold prediction: Aston Villa to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi