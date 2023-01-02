Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4th 2023

Aston Villa will entertain 19th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Aston Villa resumed their league campaign with a 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool but bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Second-half goals from Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz helped them record their third win in four league games.

Wolverhampton have struggled in their recent games but resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 away win over Everton. They were unable to maintain that momentum as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester United on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal of the game in the 76th minute, coming on as a second-half substitute.

With their third defeat in their last four league games, they remained in 19th place in the league table with 13 points and will need to secure a win to get out of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central English clubs have squared off 132 times across all competitions, with their first-ever meeting dating back to the FA Cup in 1886. The hosts have a 56-43 lead in wins in these games while 33 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against the hosts and suffered losses in their two meetings in the Premier League last season, including a 2-3 defeat at Wednesday's venue in October 2021.

They have been evenly matched in the Premier League meetings with five wins apiece while four games have ended in draws.

Villa are winless in their last six Premier League games against the visitors at home, suffering three defeats in that period.

Six of Villa's last seven Premier League games have produced over 2.5 goals while the visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in two of their last five games.

Villa have scored eight goals in their last three home games in the league while Wolves have failed to score in four of their eight away games this term.

The hosts have struggled in their recent meetings against the Wolves and have picked up just one win in their last six meetings.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Villans have struggled in their recent meetings against Wolves and will be looking to avenge their two defeats in the Premier League last season. Fortunately, they have been in better form compared to the visitors this season and look to be in a good position to record a win.

The Wolves have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just 10 goals in 17 games, and might struggle here. They have picked up just one win in their last seven league outings and are unlikely to record a win.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Villa's home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Douglas Luiz to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes