Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Sunday (March 24) in the FA Women's Super League.

The hosts have had their struggles but continue to push for a top-half finish. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 win at Everton, with Kenza Dali and Ebony Salmon scoring in the second half. Aston Villa are seventh in the league with 19 points from 16 games.

Arsenal have performed well as they look set to secure Champions League qualification. Their title ambitions took a hit last weekend following a 3-1 defeat to leaders Chelsea. They found themselves three goals down at the break before getting on the scoresheet four minutes from time.

The visitors are third in the league with 34 points from 16 games.

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams since 2021, with Arsenal leading 7-1.

Villa have managed one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Arsenal have the third-best offensive record in the league, with a goal tally of 34.

Villa have picked up four points at home turf in the league. Only last-placed Bristol City (0) have picked up fewer.

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Aston Villa's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats, but they aare winless in three home games. Arsenal, meanwhile, ended a run of four wins but are the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six ofir the last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Villa's last seven games.)