"At the heart of this mini-renaissance" - Garth Crooks lauds 'outstanding' Manchester United star for his performances in recent weeks

Ex-Manchester United striker Garth Crooks has heaped praise on attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his recent performances, calling him the reason behind United’s resurgence.

Ralf Rangnick’s men picked up a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. The hard-fought win saw the Red Devils move into the top-four for the first time since October 2021.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



71 appearances

33 goals

24 assists



What a signing he’s been! Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 57 #PremierLeague goals at Man Utd:71 appearances33 goals24 assistsWhat a signing he’s been! Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 57 #PremierLeague goals at Man Utd: 👕 71 appearances ⚽️ 33 goals 🅰️ 24 assists What a signing he’s been! 🙌 https://t.co/1BGVmbWrKk

Fernandes did not score or assist in Manchester United’s win but he was one of their standout performers. Crooks, who’s been left awestruck by Fernandes, believes the Portuguese’s performances have directly contributed to United bagging seven points in their last three games.

Discussing Manchester United’s purple patch with BBC Sport, Crooks said:

“Seven points taken in three games and United look better for it. The player at the heart of this mini renaissance is Bruno Fernandes. He was brilliant at Villa Park, outstanding against Brentford and at the heart of anything meaningful against West Ham. The Portugal international has been magnificent these past few weeks.”

Bruno Fernandes, who seems to have rediscovered his best self in the Premier League, has contributed directly to four goals in his last three games. Overall, Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists for Manchester United in all competitions this season.

Manchester United chasing Declan Rice to complete their midfield

Thanks to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, the Manchester-based club have plenty of creative presence in the middle of the park. What they do lack is a capable anchor who can hold the whole thing together.

West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice seems to be the right man for the job, and the Red Devils are desperate to get him.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Declan Rice admits Old Trafford is one of his 'favourite places' amid speculation linking him to Manchester United trib.al/IpGHhND Declan Rice admits Old Trafford is one of his 'favourite places' amid speculation linking him to Manchester United trib.al/IpGHhND

As per reports, Rangnick’s side are eager to improve their midfield in the summer of 2022 and have set their eyes on the England international. Rice put in an impressive shift last Saturday against his potential future employers, albeit in a losing cause.

At the end of the match, he admitted Old Trafford was one of his favorite stadiums, which has made fans more optimistic about the move.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava