Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace forces a share of the spoils | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United snatched a late 2-2 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo in the Champions League to keep their last-16 hopes alive. Cristiano Ronaldo was at the double for the visitors, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point for his team from the jaws of defeat.

Josip Ilicic had put Gli Orobici in front against the run of play in the 12th minute, but the Portuguese ace equalised in the dying embers of the first half. Duvan Zapata then restored the home side's lead just minutes before the hour mark, and it seemed enough to secure all three points for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

However, in the 91st minute, Ronaldo, inevitably, popped up with another strike to force a share of the spoils.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Atalanta 2-2 Cristiano Ronaldo FT:



With the draw, Manchester United climbed to the top of Group F with seven points, while Atalanta are now down to third. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

He should've really done better for both of Atalanta's goals. But De Gea made up for that with some spectacular saves late on. That included one to keep out the Colombian's testing effort from long range.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

He was poor defensively in the first half, but started two attacking moves. The second half was a similar mixed bag for him.

Eric Bailly - 9/10

United's Man of the match, Bailly was on fire on the night. He frustrated Atalanta with his crucial interventions in a defensive masterclass.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Atalanta:



85% pass accuracy

68 total touches

11 total duels contested

7 total duels won

4 interceptions

3 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

2 blocks

1 clearance



Kept his team in the game time after time. 🔥 Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Atalanta:85% pass accuracy 68 total touches 11 total duels contested 7 total duels won4 interceptions 3 attempted tackles 2 successful tackles 2 blocks 1 clearance Kept his team in the game time after time. 🔥 https://t.co/UhyYs7V0wK

Raphael Varane - N/A

The Frenchman, so valuable to United when fit, lasted only half an hour before going off with another injury. Who knows what might have been if he was on the pitch till the end.

Harry Maguire - 4/10

It was another disastrous performance from the United captain, who also played Zapata onside for Atalanta's second goal. He's trying really hard to make a case for being one of the poorest centre-backs in Europe.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

His attacking output was minimal. But Shaw made up for that with a decent defensive performance, making three interceptions and tackles apiece.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Once again the creative hub for United, the Portuguese assisted Ronaldo for the first equaliser with a stupendous backheeled pass.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

The Scotsman couldn't keep up with Atalanta's high pressing, and looked rusty in possession too.

Paul Pogba - 5/10

The first half was an absolute horror show from Pogba, very sloppy and completely off the pace. He even nearly gifted Atalanta a goal, but showed a slight improvement after the break.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Get pogba out this club. Get pogba out this club.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

He made a decent return from injury, scoring in the reverse fixture of this clash, but Rashford was underwhelming on the night. He failed to impact proceedings in any meaningful way.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

His work rate was once again exemplary, as Ronaldo was thoroughly involved in United's attacking plays. He got them level in the first half with a pristine finish, and then again late on, came up clutch again.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 – Cristiano Ronaldo (36y & 270d) is the oldest player to score 2+ goals in a single game for Manchester United in European competition. Evergreen. #ATAMUN 2 – Cristiano Ronaldo (36y & 270d) is the oldest player to score 2+ goals in a single game for Manchester United in European competition. Evergreen. #ATAMUN

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Atalanta:

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

He was involved in both United goals, bagging the assist for Ronaldo's stoppage-time equaliser.

Edinson Cavani - 6/10

He was there in the thick of things without really pulling anything special.

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

He came on for a lacklustre Pogba, bringing some much-needed composure to United's midfield. However, he gave the ball to Zapata, which nearly set the cat among the pigeons again.

Donny van de Beek - 6.5/10

The Dutchman saw an effort blocked by Juan Musso before stopping Zapata with a key block.

Jadon Sancho - N/A

He came on around the same time as Van de Beek, but didn't get a whiff of the ball.

