Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Frosinone by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 11 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition against La Dea since 2012.

Atalanta have played out 44 draws in their 124 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A - their joint-highest number of draws against a single opponent in the competition.

Atalanta have won only one of their seven matches at home against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 5-0 margin in December 2019.

AC Milan have won at least nine of their first 14 matches in a Serie A season in four campaigns in a row for only the second time in their history.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Inter Milan and Juventus a run for their money in the title race. Christian Pulisic has been impressive for the Rossoneri and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Atalanta have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-3 AC Milan

Atalanta vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes