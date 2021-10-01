Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta and AC Milan lock horns in Serie A at the Stadio di Bergamo on Sunday before the second international break of the 2021-22 campaign gets underway next week.

The home team are yet to hit their goalscoring form this term and, after six games, find themselves in seventh place in the league standings. After holding reigning champions Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw last week, they recorded a 1-0 home win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.

AC Milan are one of three unbeaten sides in the Italian top-flight at the moment and recorded a 2-1 away win over Spezia in their previous outing last week. They suffered a 1-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League courtesy of a 97th minute penalty by Luis Suarez.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 139 times across all competitions. Though Milan have been the better side in this fixture, the hosts have a better record at the moment, winning six games against just the three wins for Milan.

Overall, Milan have 66 wins to their name while 27 games have ended in a victory for the hosts and 46 games have ended in a draw.

They last met on the final day of the Serie A 2020-21 campaign. The fixture took place at Sunday's venue and Milan recorded a 2-0 win to displace La Dea from second place in the final standings.

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

AC Milan form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Atalanta vs AC Milan Team News

Atalanta

Jose Luis Palomino and Hans Hateboer continue to be on the sidelines. Robin Gosens picked up a thigh injury in that game and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

Luis Muriel made an appearance from the bench in the Champions League and should be available to start here.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan

I Rossoneri have a lengthy injury list for this game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, and Alessandro Plizzari all sidelined for the game. Alessandro Florenzi is also out with a meniscus injury.

Simon Kjaer has recovered from a muscle injury and should be available for this game.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Alessandro Plizzari, Alessandro Florenzi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Mæhle; Matteo Pessina; Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic

Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have lost both of their Champions League fixtures but have been in good form in domestic fixtures. They have scored 12 goals and conceded just three, so despite a lengthy injury list, they are the favorites here.

A clean sheet looks unlikely for them but given Atalanta's irregularities, a win for the visitors looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 AC Milan.

