Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Atalanta on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atalanta are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side eased past Sampdoria by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri defeated Udinese by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 17 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against AC Milan and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for AC Milan. Atalanta were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W

Atalanta vs AC Milan Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Jose Luis Palomino is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Ederson is recovering from an injury and has also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ederson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Luis Palomino

AC Milan have a good squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few months. Sandro Tonali has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso, Caleb Okoli, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon; Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias; Ante Rebic

Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad and will need to work hard to defend their Serie A crown. The Rossoneri pulled off a commendable comeback against Udinese last week and remain one of the most well-rounded sides in the competition.

Atalanta can be exhilarating on their day but have struggled to maintain their consistency in recent months. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 AC Milan

