Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Giallorossi edged Fiorentina to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The home side thrashed Monza by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 16 victories.

Atalanta have picked up 13 points from their five matches against AS Roma in Serie A - they have a better record only against Hellas Verona, Empoli, and Monza during this period.

Atalanta kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture against AS Roma last year and have not kept consecutive clean sheets against the Giallorossi in the competition since the 1964-65 season.

AS Roma have lost four of their last five matches away from home against Atalanta in Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Atalanta have picked up only eight points from their last nine home games in Serie A.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction

Atalanta have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Charles de Ketelaere scored a brace in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

AS Roma have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 AS Roma

Atalanta vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

