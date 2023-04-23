Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Atalanta lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi stunned Feyenoord with a 4-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 20 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

AS Roma have won only three of their last 16 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A but did secure a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

AS Roma won their previous game at the Gewiss Stadium by a 4-1 margin and have not won consecutive away games against Atalanta since 2001.

Atalanta have been a better team in the second half of the season in all their campaigns under Gian Piero Gasperini in the Serie A.

AS Roma have kept nine clean sheets in the Serie A in 2023 - Barcelona are the only team in the top five leagues to have a better record during this period.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Paulo Dybala has been lethal in recent weeks and will look to make a difference this week.

Atalanta have struggled over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-3 AS Roma

Atalanta vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes