Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AS Roma take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Giallorossi held Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side defeated Marseille by a comfortable 3-0 margin in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

AS Roma have a good record against Atalanta and have won 20 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have won 14 matches against the Giallorossi and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Atalanta form guide: W-W-D-W-W

AS Roma form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Atalanta vs AS Roma Team News

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi and Sead Kolasinac are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Emil Holm and Jose Palomino are also struggling with their fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Sead Kolasinac, Emil Holm, Jose Palomino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma

Paulo Dybala has managed to shake off his injury over the past month and should be available for selection. AS Roma will need to field their best lineup this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman, Scamacca

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Atalanta vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Daniele De Rossi and will be intent on making the most of their impressive squad. The away side is winless in its last four matches and will need to make amends this weekend.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Atalanta