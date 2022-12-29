Atalanta vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2022

Atalanta host AZ Alkmaar at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday for a club friendly as the sides play their last match of the 2022 calendar year.

The Orobici had been flying high in Serie A until a precipitous decline in form in November derailed their title charge. A run of three consecutive defeats relegated them from second place in the league table to sixth.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have looked to keep themselves fit during the winter break by engaging in a few friendlies with Eintracht Frankfurt, Nice and Real Betis.

The first one against the Bundesliga side ended in a 2-2 draw before the Eagles prevailed 5-3 on penalties and then picked up a pair of 3-0 wins over their French and Spanish counterparts.

Alkmaar find themselves in the title race for the Dutch Eredivisie, sitting in fourth place after 14 games with 29 points, just four behind leaders Feyenoord.

De Kaasboeren have played just one friendly during the break - a 3-1 win vs Valencia last Thursday, and their visit to Bergamo will be the second and final friendly before resuming their season proper on 7 January 2023.

Atalanta vs AZ Alkmaar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta and Alkmaar have never met in an official match before.

Atalanta have scored thrice each and kept a clean sheet in their last two friendlies.

While this is Alkmaar's last official friendly before resuming the Eredivisie on January 7, Atalanta play Cremo in another friendly on Friday and resume their Serie A games on January 4.

In terms of official matches, Alkmaar have won four of their last five games, losing once, while Atalanta have won twice and lost thrice in their last five official matches.

Atalanta vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Atalanta went off the rails in the days leading up to the winter break but have looked to these friendlies as an opportunity to get their mojo back.

Alkmaar have played just once in the last six weeks and although they were convincing against Valencia, this lack of game time may hurt them against a more talented side like Atalanta.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Atalanta vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

