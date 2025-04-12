Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Napoli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. La Dea slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 19 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 11 victories.

After a run of 13 defeats in 17 matches on the trot against Atalanta in Serie A, Bologna are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Atalanta have lost each of their last two matches in the second half of the season in Serie A - they were on an unbeaten run of eight matches on the trot before this run.

Bologna have won their last two matches away from home against Atalanta in Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 38 such games preceding this run.

Atalanta have lost each of their last three games in Serie A.

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

Atalanta are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. La Dea have struggled in this fixture in the past and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Atalanta in the past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Bologna

Atalanta vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

