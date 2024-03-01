Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Bologna Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Hellas Verona by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have an impressive recent record against Bologna and have won 19 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

Atalanta have won 38 of their 105 matches against Bologna in the Serie A - the joint-highest number of victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the competition.

Bologna have won each of their last two matches against Atalanta in the Serie A without conceding a single goal and could achieve three such victories in a row for the first time since 1963.

Atalanta are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches against Bologna in the Serie A but did lose their most recent such game by a 2-0 margin in April 2023.

Atalanta have won their last seven matches at home in the Serie A and could set a club record in this regard this weekend.

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

Atalanta have blown hot and cold over the past month but have managed to make the Gewiss Stadium a fortress this season. La Dea can be unstoppable on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Bologna have consistently punched above their weight this season and could potentially secure a place in the Champions League this year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Bologna

Atalanta vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teun Koopmeiners to score - Yes

