Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2025

The Coppa Italia features a set of quarterfinals this week as Bologna lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Como by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 19 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 10 victories.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Napoli in a Serie A encounter last month.

Atalanta have played out draws in their last two games in all competitions and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Hellas Verona in a Serie A match in December last year.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last four matches against Atalanta in all competitions and have won three of these games.

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

Atalanta have been impressive on the domestic front this season but have fallen behind in the title race over the past month. La Dea will have to do without a few key players on Tuesday and will need to dig deep to secure a victory.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive recent record in this fixture. Atalanta are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Bologna

Atalanta vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

