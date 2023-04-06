Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023 

Atalanta host Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, looking to make it three wins in a row in the league.

After going four games without a top-flight win between February and March, La Dea have won their next two, beating Empoli (2-1) and Cremonese (3-1).

With 48 points from 28 games, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are in sixth place and are in contention to return to Europe after a year's gap.

If the Bergamo outfit are able to continue their winning run, a Champions League qualification could also be sealed as Atalanta are just two points behind the top-four.

Bologna are in eighth with 40 points following what's been an impressive campaign by their mediocre standards.

The Rossoblu are unbeaten in their last three league games too and returned from the break with a convincing 3-0 defeat of Udinese last weekend.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 37 matches between the sides, Atalanta have won 19 times over Bologna and lost on 11 occasions.

Atalanta have won their last two clashes with Bologna, both away from home (2-1 in January 2023 and 1-0 in March 2022).

Atalanta have kept two clean sheets in their last two home games with Bologna (0-0 in August 2021 and 5-0 vs April 2021).

Having beaten Bologna earlier in the season, Atalanta could complete the league double over them for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Atalanta have won three of their last five home games in Serie A, as many as they had in their previous 14 home games in the top-flight.

Bologna won their last Serie A match without conceding and could win two in a row without conceding for the first time since December 2021. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five top-flight matches.

In 2023, Atalanta and Bologna have won 21 points each, courtesy of six wins, three draws and four defeats.

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

As both teams are on a good run of form right now, this is a tough one to predict.

Atalanta are the favorites considering their record in the fixture as well as the home advantage, although Bologna could give them a tough run for their money.

It will be close, but we expect La Dea to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Bologna

Atalanta vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes