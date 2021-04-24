Atalanta vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta will take on Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday in the latest round of Serie A matches.

Atalanta are third in the Serie A standings as a result of some impressive performances in the 2020-21 campaign. They have collected 65 points from 32 matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw with AS Roma in their last Serie A match. Ruslan Malinovskyi's first-half goal was canceled out by a 75th-minute Bryan Cristante strike.

Bologna are 11th in the table with 38 points from 32 games. They are coming off a 1-1 tie against Torino when Rolando Mandragora's 58th-minute goal denied Sinisa Mihajlovic's side all three points at home.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Atalanta and Bologna have played 33 matches between them. Atalanta have won 16 times while Bologna have wins in this fixture. A total of 10 games have ended in stalemates.

The last game between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw. Luis Muriel scored a brace in the space of two minutes, which was countered by goals from Takehiro Tomiyaso and substitute Nehuen Paz.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-D

Atalanta vs Bologna Team News

Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without the services of right-back Hans Hateboer, who will miss the game due to an ankle injury.

Robin Gosens will not be able to feature as he is serving a suspension.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robin Gosens

Bologna

Federico Santander will miss the game because of a knee problem. Aaron Hickey is undergoing rehabilitation following shoulder surgery, while Nicolas Dominguez has been ruled out of the match by Atalanta medical staff.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gary Medel and Mitchell Dijks are all out with muscular problems.

Injured: Federico Santander, Aaron Hickey, Nicolas Dominguez, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gary Medel and Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Bologna Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Martin De Roon, Remo Freuler, Mateo Ruggeri; Ruslan Malinovskyi; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaoro, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg; Andreas Skov Olson, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

Gasperini's team are in sublime form and Atalanta fans can expect their side to make short work of this average Bologna outfit.

Ukrainian international Ruslan Malinovskyi has been in stellar touch and it won't be a surprise to see him find the back of the net again.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 Bologna