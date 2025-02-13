Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Atalanta will entertain Cagliari at Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are in third place in the standings with 50 points, five fewer than league leaders Napoli. The Isolani have 24 points in 24 games and are in 13th place.

La Dea have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. They registered a 5-0 away win over Verona in Serie A last week, with Mateo Retegui scoring four goals.

They failed to build on that form and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. Mario Pašalić equalized in the 41st minute but Gustaf Nilsson scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, with a 2-1 home triumph over Parma. Alessandro Vogliacco's own goal helped them take the lead and new signing Florinel Coman scored within two minutes in his debut after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 84 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 40 wins. The Isolani have 29 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in Serie A last season. Atalanta recorded a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Cagliari have won just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions while suffering six defeats.

The last 21 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results with eight wins for the visitors.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 54 goals, 28 more than Cagliari.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction

La Dea have lost two of their last three games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last five home games across all competitions, with two ending in draws.

Gianluca Scamacca, Odilon Kossounou, Daniel Maldini, and Giorgio Scalvini are sidelined with injuries. Gian Piero Gasperini will also be without the services of Ademola Lookman and Sead Kolašinac. Marco Carnesecchi was on the bench against Club Brugge and should return to the starting XI.

The Isolani have won three of their six games in 2025, though two have been registered in home games. They have won just three of their last 16 Serie A away games. They have won two of their last nine meetings against the hosts, failing to score in four games.

They have a clean bill of health for this match and only the involvement of Gianluca Gaetano is doubtful as he is nursing a knock.

La Dea have been the better side in recent meetings against Cagliari and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Cagliari

Atalanta vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

