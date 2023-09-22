Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023 

Atalanta host Cagliari at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday (September 24) in Serie A action.

The hosts have had a mixed start to their Serie A campaign. Atalanta lost 3-2 to Fiorentina last weekend but returned to winning ways on Thursday. They comfortably beat Rakow Czestochowa 2-0 in their UEFA Europa League opener. Atalanta are tenth in the standings with six points.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have not had the smoothest of returns to the topflight and remain without a league win this season. They drew goalless against Udinese in their last game. The visitors are18th in the league table with two points from four games.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between the two teams, with Atalanta leading 36-27.

Atalanta lost 2-1 in their last meeting with Cagliri, ending a five-game winning streak in the fixture.

Cagliari are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Cagliari have scored just one league goal this season. Only last-placed Empoli (0) have scored fewer.

Atalanta are one of two teams in the top flight this season yet to concede at home.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction

Atalanta have alternated wins and losses in their last four games. They have won their last four home games, though, and will fancy their chances to extend that streak this weekend.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak, losing twice. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see Atalanta emerge victorious.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Cagliari

Atalanta vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)