Atalanta vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Atalanta and Club Brugge will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday (February 18th). The game will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg in Belgium last week. They went ahead through Ferran Jutgla's 15th-minute strike while Mario Pasalic equalized in the 41st minute. Gustaf Nilsson scored the match-winner from the spot deep into injury time.

Atalanta followed up their continental defeat with a goalless draw at home to Cagliari in Serie A over the weekend.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, came back from a two-goal halftime deficit to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw away to St. Truiden. Didier Lamkel Ze and Loic Lapoussin scored before the break while Hansa Vanaken and Christoz Tzolis scored second-half goals to help their side leave with a point.

Atalanta vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg last week was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Club Brugge have been eliminated 16 times after winning the first leg in a European tie - the most of any side in history.

Atalanta have won just one of their last six games across competitions (three draws).

Six of Brugge's last seven competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Atalanta have never won consecutive home games in the UEFA Champions League.

Brugge are winless in their last seven away games against Italian opposition (five losses).

Atalanta vs Club Brugge Prediction

Atalanta started the season like a house on fire but have seen both their Serie A title charge and continental aspirations take a hit in recent weeks. La Dea have won just one of their last six home games across competitions (three draws) but are the favorites in this game.

Club Brugge, for their part, have lost just one of their last six games in the UCL - against defending champions Manchester City. However, the Blauw-Zwart have won just one of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (three draws).

Atalanta's recent form does not inspire confidence but Gian Piero Gasperini's side should still do enough to advance to the next round with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Club Brugge

Atalanta vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

