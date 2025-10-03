Atalanta vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Atalanta will invite Como to Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Saturday. Both teams have won two of their five league games thus far, and the hosts have a one-point lead over the Lariani.

Ad

La Dea met Juventus in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 draw, ending their winning streak in the league after two games. Kamaldeen Sulemana gave them the lead late in the first half, and Juan Cabal pulled Juventus level in the 78th minute.

They bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph in the UEFA Champions League against Club Brugge. They conceded in the first half, but goals from Lazar Samardžić and Mario Pašalić after the break helped them register a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games, recording two wins. They met Cremonese in the league last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Nico Paz continued his good form with a goal in the 32nd minute and Federico Baschirotto equalized in the 69th minute.

Atalanta vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 57 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 20-18 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time after 21 years last season and both teams registered away wins.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Como have suffered just one defeat this season, with that loss registered away from home.

Atalanta are unbeaten at home this season, winning two of the three games.

Both teams have conceded four goals in the league thus far. The hosts have outscored the Lariani 10-6 in these games.

Ad

Atalanta vs Como Prediction

La Dea head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, recording two wins. They have scored six goals while conceding twice in these games. They have lost just one of their last 14 away games in this fixture, with that loss registered last season.

Odilon Kossounou and Raoul Bellanova were subbed off against Club Brugge and will miss this match. Charles De Ketelaere, Sead Kolasinac, and Mitchel Bakker remain sidelined with injuries.

Ad

The Lariani are unbeaten in their last four games and they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period. They have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture while suffering five defeats.

Assane Diao is sidelined with a foot injury, while Alberto Dossena is also unavailable for this match. Jesús Rodríguez will serve a suspension, and Sergi Roberto is a doubt after picking up a thigh injury last week.

Ad

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, and considering the defensive strength of both sides, we back them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Como

Atalanta vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More