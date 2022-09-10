Atalanta vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Atalanta will entertain Cremonese at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are atop the league table, thanks to four wins from five league games. They are one of four unbeaten teams in the Italian top flight.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have endured a contrasting start to their season. They have four losses and one draw in their five games. With one point, they are 19th in the standings.

Atalanta are coming off a 2-0 win at Monza in their previous outing. Cremonese, meanwhile, earned their first point of the season in their home draw with Sassuolo last time around.

Atalanta vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 41 times across competitions.

This will be their first Serie A meeting since 1996. They last met in the Coppa Italia third round in 2016, which Atalanta won 3-0.

Atalanta have been the better team against their southern rivals, leading 19-9 in wins, while 13 games have ended in draws.

Four of their last five Serie A meetings have ended in draws, with Cremonese picking up their only defeat against Atalanta in 1994.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Atalanta's last seven games. They have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding just twice in five games.

Atalanta are undefeated in their last 12 meetings against La Cremo, keeping four straight clean sheets.

Atalanta vs Cremonese Prediction

La Dea have recorded three straight wins and are in good form. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their away games this term and conceded in their two home games this season.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have had a slow start to their top-flight campaign. That should see Atalanta take all three points.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Cremonese

Atalanta vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score any time - Yes.

