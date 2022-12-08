Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2022

Atalanta will entertain Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in a friendly on Friday (December 9).

Atalanta will play their first friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. They have not been in action since a 3-2 defeat at home against Inter Milan in Serie A last month. They will look to give some of their young players game time before they resume their Serie A campaign next year.

Eintracht, meanwhile, kicked off their international break with a tour of Japan last month. They returned to Germany last week with a 5-1 win over SV Sandhausen. Rafael Santos Borre bagged a brace, while Lucas Alario was also a scorer.

Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta and Eintracht will meet for the first time but have some experience of going up against teams from Germany and Italy respectively.

Atalanta have met German teams ten times, winning five, losing two and drawing three.

Eintracht have met Italian teams 16 times, winning seven, losing four and drawing five.

Atalanta have lost their last three games but have scored at least once.

Eintracht are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, winning three.

Five of Atalanta's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals, while Frankfurt have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games.

Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Atalanta have lost their last three games and will look to kick off their international break with a win. They have also lost their last three games at home.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five away games across competitions. They lost their two games in Japan but bounced back with a win last week. As this is just a friendly, the two teams could settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Ademola Lookman to score at any time - Yes

