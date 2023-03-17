Atalanta vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Friday.

Atalanta vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Udinese last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Atalanta vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good record against Empoli and have won seven out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's five victories.

Atalanta won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin and could complete a Serie A double over Empoli for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

In 15 of the 21 Serie A matches between Atalanta and Empoli, at least one of the teams have failed to find the back of the net.

Atalanta are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games against Empoli in the Serie A but did lose their previous such match by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Atalanta have lost four of their last six Serie A games - as many defeats as they had suffered in their first 20 matches of the season.

Atalanta have failed to find the back of the net in their last three Serie A matches and could extend the streak to four games for the first time under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta vs Empoli Prediction

Atalanta have an excellent squad at their disposal but have struggled to impose themselves over the past month. La Dea have been impressive under Gian Piero Gasperini and will need to work hard to bring an end to their rough patch.

Empoli can pack a punch on their day and have held their own against Atalanta in the past. Atalanta are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Empoli

Atalanta vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

