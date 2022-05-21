Atalanta vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Atalanta host Empoli at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday night in the final week of the Italian top-flight.

Atalanta have endured a highly disappointing campaign and could miss out on Europe completely for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. They were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan in their last game as they struggled to cope with the relentless counterattack of the league leaders.

The Bergamo outfit sit eighth in the Serie A standings with 59 points from 37 games. They need a win on Saturday while hoping Fiorentina drop points to secure Europa Conference League qualification.

Empoli have retained top-flight status for another season despite their abysmal showing in 2022. They played out a 1-1 draw against relegation battlers Salernitana in their last game, benefitting from the heroics of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to pick up the sole point.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table, with 38 points from 37 games. They will now be looking to end the campaign with maximum points.

Atalanta vs Empoli Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Atalanta and Empoli. The home side have won seven of their previous matchups while the visitors have won five times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Atalanta won 4-1.

Atalanta Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Empoli Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Atalanta vs Empoli Team News

Atalanta

The hosts are set to be without Rafael Toloi, Giuseppe Pezzella, Josip Ilicic and Luis Muriel this weekend as they are all injured. Meanwhile, Ruslan Malinovsyki will miss out due to a suspension.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Giuseppe Pezzella, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ruslan Malinovsyki

Empoli

Nicolas Haas, Lorenzo Tonelli and Riccardo Marchizza are all injured and will sit out the weekend game while Federico Di Francesco is a doubt.

Injured: Nicolas Haas, Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Marchizza

Doubtful: Federico Di Francesco

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Empoli Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Mario Pasalic; Duvan Zapata, Jeremie Boga

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi; Filippo Bandinelli, Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski; Valerio Verre; Patrick Cutrone, Andrea Pinamonti

Atalanta vs Empoli Prediction

Atalanta have won just one of their last four league games and two of their last 10 across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in back-to-back games at the Gewiss Stadium and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Empoli are on a three-game winless run and have won just one game in 2022. The hosts should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Empoli

