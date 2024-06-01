Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd June 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with one final game this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will look to conclude their league campaign on a positive note.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Preview

Atalanta are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The home side eased past Torino by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. La Viola slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League final in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 21 out of the last 48 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 11 victories.

After a run of only one victory in 10 matches against Atalanta in Serie A, Fiorentina have won three of their last five matches against La Dea in the competition.

Atalanta have played out draws in 23 of their 60 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A and have played out more draws only against Juventus in the history of the competition.

Atalanta won their most recent home game against Fiorentina and have not won consecutive home games against La Viola under the same manager in Serie A since 1991.

Atalanta have won each of their last six matches in Serie A.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta have come into their own towards the business end of the season and have already sealed their place in the top four. Ademola Lookman has been sensational for La Dea and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Fiorentina have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends in the coming months. Atalanta are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ademola Lookman to score - Yes