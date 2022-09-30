Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta outfit at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Viola eased past Hellas Verona by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The home side edged AS Roma to an important 1-0 victory before the international break and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good record against Atalanta and have won 19 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's nine victories.

After a run of three defeats against Atalanta in the Serie A, Fiorentina have won their last two games against La Dea in the competition.

Atalanta have won four of their last seven matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - as many as they had managed in the 29 league games preceding this run.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 away games in the Serie A and have managed to win five of these games.

Atalanta have won only one of their last nine home games in the Serie A and have played out draws in five of these matches.

Fiorentina have suffered defeat in five of their last six Serie A games away from home and have scored only three goals during this period.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta have made an impressive start to their league campaign and could fight for the Serie A title this season. The likes of Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and will need to hit their stride in the coming weeks. Atalanta are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

