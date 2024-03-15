Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Atalanta will host Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch in the league of late and are now falling behind in the race for Champions League football. They played out a 2-2 draw against Juventus last time out in the league, with Teun Koopmeiners scoring a brace before beating Sporting 3-2 on aggregate in their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Atalanta sit sixth in the Serie A standings with 47 points from 28 matches. They are four points and two places above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Sunday.

Fiorentina have struggled to pick up wins in the league this year but remain hopeful of securing continental football for a third consecutive campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against in-form Roma in their last league outing and then played out a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Haifa in the Conference League on Thursday to secure a 5-4 aggregate victory and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 135th meeting between Atalanta and Fiorentina. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won 59 times. There have been 42 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Atalanta are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 51.

Only four of the Viola's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won all but one of their last 10 matches at the Gewiss Stadium and are slight favorites for the weekend clash.

Fiorentina are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last six matches. They are, however, winless on the road in the league this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (11 of the last 14 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)