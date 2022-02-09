Atalanta vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atalanta take on Fiorentina on Thursday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. La Viola suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lazio over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. La Dea were stunned by Cagliari in their previous game and cannot afford another poor result this week.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an impressive record against Atalanta and have won 16 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed seven victories against Fiorentina and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Fiorentina. Atalanta were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Atalanta form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Fiorentina form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Rafael Toloi have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Aleksey Miranchuk remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina have a good squad

Fiorentina

Marco Benassi and Lucas Martinez Quarta are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sofyan Amrabat has returned from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Lucas Martinez Quarta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Merih Demiral; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Giuseppe Pezzella; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Jonathan Ikone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to sustain their march towards the Coppa Italia final. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Fiorentina have been historically impressive against Atalanta but have not been particularly successful against them in the recent past. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi