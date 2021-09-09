Atalanta vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta are set to play Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in their most recent league game. Goalless draws are a rarity for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, and Bologna did well to keep them out.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino 2-1 in the league. Goals from Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic ensured victory for Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina. Attacker Simone Verdi scored the consolation goal for Torino.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fiorentina have a clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Fiorentina 3-2. A first-half brace from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata and a second-half penalty from Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic sealed the deal for Atalanta. A second-half brace from Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic proved to be a mere consolation for Fiorentina.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-W

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-L

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without Colombian striker Luis Muriel and Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer. There are doubts over the availability of Colombia international Duvan Zapata. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Luis Muriel

Doubtful: Duvan Zapata

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to all upon the services of young goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Injured: Michele Cerofolini

Doubtful: Sofyan Amrabat

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roberto Piccoli

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Lorenzo Venuti, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolas Gonzalez

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta are one of the most entertaining sides in Europe. Despite letting go of star centre-back Cristian Romero this summer, they have invested wisely and have a good squad. Teun Koopmeiners, Merih Demiral and Juan Musso have joined the club.

35 - Since his debut in Eredivisie (01/10/2017), Teun #Koopmeiners has scored 35 goals, more than any other midfielder in the competition. Thruster. pic.twitter.com/QteVAceWKA — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) August 30, 2021

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Vincenzo Italiano. Italiano did a good job with Spezia and is regarded as one of the best young managers in Italy.

A close match can be expected, but Atalanta should edge past Fiorentina.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Fiorentina

Edited by Abhinav Anand